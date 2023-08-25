TikTokers call for general strike on September 1 – but is it real?

Avid TikTok users may have recently found themselves in a rabbit hole about a general strike expected to happen on 1 September – but what is it all about?

In recent clips taking over TikTok, many Americans have suggested going on a “General Strike” against a range of economic struggles including overpriced rent, working conditions, and grocery costs.

TikTokers are urging people to do all sorts of seemingly disjointed actions. Prospective participants are being asked not to pay their rent right away, not to buy anything, and to take off from work.

According to their official page, the strike is not organized by one single organization like the 2023 WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. This movement is apparently comprised of “a network of people committed to a General Strike to radically change our country.”

One of the original TikTok clips came from user @queenpettylex, who vented her frustrations about the current climate and the US government. She went on to suggest a strike could be the answer – and her clip blew up.

“Don’t nobody show up to damn work,” she yelled. “They can’t fire everybody. Stop paying these damn bills, we can’t afford to pay the motherf***ers anyway, so why the f*** are we paying them?

“The people need to wake up and realize we’ve got the power in our hands,” she continued. “We’ll shut this s*** down.”

The TikToker later followed up with a clip encouraging so-called participants to stand outside news stations across the USA and sing in solidarity.

The clip racked up over three million views, with more clips jumping on the bandwagon.

Is the September 1 strike real?

Despite some TikTok users showing their support for the proposed strike (which is not organized by an official organization), some are skeptical about its credibility.

TikToker @crutches_and_spice claims that while they are in support of the General Strike, there are still several steps that need to be taken before the appointed date. Several teams and precautions need to be designated in order to pull off a strike as well as support protesters during the movement.

“These one-day strikes should not be considered one-day strikes,” they advise. “They should be considered practice runs [for] making sure you have every single thing in place that you need for the longer strike.”

However, folks like Jordan (@jordxn.simone) are advising people to flat-out withhold from striking on that date at all. She explains that while she is in support of the movement in general, the steps that need to be taken position Sept. 1 as a wildly unrealistic timeline.

In her video, she calls the General Strike “poorly planned, poorly executed, and poorly shared,” citing the movement’s lack of clarity or community safeguards.

In order for a strike to have an impact, it requires careful planning for a long-haul movement. As of now, many believe that the General Strike is nowhere near prepared enough to tackle that.