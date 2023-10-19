TikTokers call for an Uber Eats Hall of Fame for the “GOAT” delivery drivers

A TikToker is calling for an Uber Eats Hall of Fame to recognize the “GOATS” of delivery driving with 100% satisfaction rates and thousands of deliveries to their names.

Being an Uber Eats delivery driver is one of the most thankless jobs an individual can do. It asks you to constantly be on the road, on a bike, car, or motorcycle, carrying food for others to enjoy.

Even when a delivery is completed, the payout can often be quite small, with a tip by the customer not always guaranteed.

So to celebrate these drivers and give them some kudos, a TikToker is suggesting we create a Hall of Fame for the best-performing drivers, similar to what we do for the world’s elite athletes.

Jack Macquire, a sports journalist for Barstool Sports, made a TikTok calling for a Hall of Fame for drivers putting up jaw-dropping amounts of deliveries while maintaining 100% satisfaction rates.

“I think it’s time we build these Uber Eats drivers a Hall of Fame,” he said. “These are special, special numbers man. It’s special.”

He goes on to show off some of the delivery numbers select drivers have put up, such as Manjeet who only started in January 2023 but has already clocked in 6,803 deliveries with a 100% satisfaction rate.

Or like Bobir, who has recorded 10,307 deliveries since December 2019 and still holds a 100% satisfaction rate. And Abdul, who since July 2015 has completed 21,061 deliveries and holds a 98% satisfaction rate.

“We spend all this time analyzing sports ball players, what about Manjeet?” Jack questioned.

He ended off the video saying, “We need a blue collar Hall of Fame, we do. We got Hall of Fames for the silliest of things. Tell me why Avery doesn’t deserve a Hall of Fame? 12,000 [deliveries] for 12,000 [rides].”

Naturally, many others in the comments liked the idea. “Michel the undisputed GOAT, but Manjeet is the next generation he has the potential to go all the way,” one joked.