TikToker’s brutal mistake brushing teeth results in a call to the poison helpline

A TikToker’s boyfriend was forced to make a call to the poison helpline after she mistakenly brushed her teeth with something other than toothpaste.

Ever been caught up in conversation and not paid attention to your surroundings only for something to go wrong? Perhaps you ran into something, tripped over yourself, grabbed the wrong thing?

Well, that is exactly what happened to this TikToker, Mia Kittelson. Deep in a discussion with her boyfriend, the couple decided to settle down for the night while still going over the Beckham documentary on Netflix.

And the documentary must have had an impact on the pair — or at least on Mia. So swept up in what she was saying, Mia didn’t pay attention to what tube she chose when it came to brushing her teeth. Instead of toothpaste, she grabbed Deep Heat.

https://www.tiktok.com/@mia.kittelson/video/7294448724812647711?embed_source=121355059%2C121351166%2C121331973%2C120811592%2C120810756%3Bnull%3Bembed_blank&refer=embed&referer_url=www.dailydot.com%2Firl%2Fpoison-control-deep-heat%2F&referer_video_id=7294448724812647711

Posting to TikTok, Mia shared a video of her boyfriend calling the poison helpline after the brutal mix-up that saw her use a pain relief cream known for its burning sensation in her mouth.

“So she accidentally brushed her teeth with, like a Deep Heat,” Mia’s boyfriend explained on the phone, claiming the tube looked “identical” to her Colgate toothpaste.

While Mia didn’t include what advice the poison helpline offered, it seems all worked out in the end and she was able to make a full recovery. She revealed in the comments that she did not have to go to hospital following the call.

However, she might be a little more careful when it comes to brushing her teeth from now on.

TikTok: mia.kittelson Not all of Mia’s viewers were convinced the two tubes looked “identical.”

In the comments, viewers shared their own hilarious mix-ups, with one person writing; “My mom once accidentally brushed her teeth with hemorrhoid cream.”

Some even shared their own reasons for having to call the poison helpline in the past; “If it makes you feel better, I had to call poison control at like 2 am because I accidentally drank laundry detergent I had put in a water bottle.”

