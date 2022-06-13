TikToker’s boss compared to Michael Scott with viral golf hole-in-one challenge

A TikToker has gone viral after sharing their boss’ golf-themed challenge — that ended up sending employees home early — on the platform.

One cool-headed golfer managed to get their entire company sent home early, and all it took was making a crucial putt with hundreds of people watching them.

The vast majority of golfers will never have to worry about stepping up to the plate in front of hundreds of onlookers, but when your boss offers an early off for a made putt, you have to at least try.

That’s just what one golfer did, and his heroic exploits were captured on TikTok for all to see.

Golfer makes miracle putt for day off on TikTok

In a TikTok posted by user culinaryflaire, we see an anonymous golfer sink the biggest putt of his life, and earn his entire office an afternoon off as a result.

According to the description the office’s “boss said if any of the employees putt the ball in the cup we all get to leave the office early.”

Surely, the bosses thought no one would be able to make the hallway long putt. However, they didn’t count on one man who was channeling his inner Tiger Woods (and even had a red polo on, to boot).

Stepping up to the plate, this anonymous hero drained the putt from at least 50 feet, and earned his office a free early weekend as a result.

Based on this performance, we’d say the likelihood of this particular company’s upper management offering this sort of challenge again is pretty slim.

However, that doesn’t take away from the awesome feat pulled off by this employee, one that golfing TikTok, and his coworkers, won’t soon forget.