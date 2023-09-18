TikToker’s bizarre house tour leaves viewers stunned: “My jaw has never been lower”

Viewers were left stunned by a TikToker’s house tour which included bizarre features such as a “worm wall”, a nail-clipper shrine, and much, much more.

The concept of originality and whether or not it can still exist is a heavily debated one. One TikToker, however, stands to prove that the concept is not dead yet.

Myra Magdalen is known online for her eccentric and unique sense of fashion, and her style has been dubbed by viewers as maximalism on an “acid trip”.

Article continues after ad

Now, she is giving fans a look inside her “very mojo dojo casa house” with a house tour that left viewers’ jaws on the ground.

Article continues after ad

The 25-year-old fashion influencer’s house undoubtedly stands out from the crowd, with a wide array of unexpected objects incorporated into the design of each wall, door, and crevice.

Here are just some of the house’s most memorable features:

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Two “keyboard walls”.

A “worm wall” above her office/sewing space.

A collection of picture frames all featuring photos of nail clippers (with the exception of one frame dedicated to Breaking Bad’s Walter White).

A gumball machine filled with pictures of Jimmy Neutron’s dad.

A tub of “inside dirt” with more pictures of Jimmy Neutron’s dad lurking under the soil.

Having amassed over 757,000 followers on TikTok in recent months, Magdalen has left many viewers “literally obsessed” with her “fever dream house”.

Article continues after ad

“You are the coolest person alive,” one fan wrote. Another said, “You’re healing something within my inner child that I forgot was broken.”

Though it seems Magdalen’s house might not be everyone’s cup of tea; “This would have my heart pounding from fear the entire time if I was there! But respect to making it your own space!”

Article continues after ad

Check out all the latest entertainment news on our page here.