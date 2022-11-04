TikTokers are whipping their foundation in viral makeup trend

Georgina is an entertainment writer based in the UK, covering all aspects of influencer culture on TikTok, YouTube, Twitch, and more. You can contact Georgina at [email protected]

TikTok users are whipping their foundation with a handheld milk frother as part of a viral makeup hack that’s going viral on the platform.

The makeup and beauty community is huge on TikTok, with a variety of different creators going viral on a constant basis with simple tips and tricks, as well as stunning makeup looks.

One hack that has gone viral on the app on a number of different occasions, involves people using a handheld milk frother to whip up their foundation, giving it a new texture that many have claimed looks better on their skin.

Each creator has adapted the hack to their own preferences, but the process generally involves adding foundation to a small quantity of water and then using a handheld milk frother to mix it until it has a mousse-like consistency.

People then apply it to their face as they usually would, and use either a beauty blender, a brush, or their hands to blend it into the face. Creators like Avonna Sunshine and xxaleeezy have garnered hundreds of thousands of views for their videos trying out the hack.

Some have reported that the finished product looks smoother and dewier on their skin than when they use it regularly, whereas others haven’t noticed as much of a difference.

“Okay but why does that actually look so good,” one commenter wrote on a viral video about the hack. Another user wrote: “It looks the exact same as normal foundation.”

The end result is going to differ depending on the ingredients of the foundation you’re using, as well as the amount of water you add it to, and how long you whisk it for, among other factors.

For this reason, if you want to try the hack out yourself, you may have to experiment with the quantities of each product until you find a consistency that works for your skin.