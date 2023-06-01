TikTokers are describing people as colors – here’s what they mean

A recent TikTok trend has people describe others as colors, including green, purple, and red. But what does this mean? Here’s everything we know about the new trend.

People have been celebrating the special people in their life as part of a wholesome TikTok trend where they’ve been sharing who is their “pink person” and “blue person”.

As part of the trend, the videos include a cute presentation of different photos with people’s said pink or blue person who can be a friend, family member, or anyone who they believe fits the qualities.

Article continues after ad

But what do all of the different colors mean? Here’s everything you need to know.

Content

What does green person mean on TikTok?

A “green person” is also identified as someone who TikTokers have a similar connection with to a “purple person”, but it’s not limited to romantic relationships. They are defined as “someone who just knows you, sees you, and makes you feel understood”.

What does purple person mean on TikTok?

A “purple person,” who is “the sweetest most genuine” friend who you “instantly clicked with”. It’s the kind of person that walk into your life like they’ve always been there, and just fits in your life.

Article continues after ad

Their presence brings out the best version of you, with their presence “burning into your soul forever”.

What does pink person mean on TikTok?

A “pink person” is somebody who is always there for you and you love, trust and never want to lose since there are a “spend the rest of your life with.”

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Someone you can be yourself around, the person who will always be there for you, loves and adores you. They are your hero”.

Some definitions differ on how long you’ve known the person, with some saying you’ve just met but click instantly while others say they are long-time friends, so this detail appears to be open to interpretation.

Article continues after ad

What does blue person mean on TikTok?

A “blue person” is someone who came into your life and has played an important role in doing so as it’s “when you needed someone the most”.

They may have “changed your perspective” on life, and are reliable friends, good listeners who you can be your true self with.

What does yellow person mean on TikTok?

on TikTok a “yellow person” is somebody who has “saved you.” They are the person who saved you. They are your hero, your reason for living. They make you happy beyond words can express. They are your twin flame or your soulmate. Your everything

Article continues after ad

What does red person mean on TikTok?

A “red person” is described to be someone you instantly clicked with. Talking or being with them brings out the best of you. They’re the most genuine people you’ve ever met who is always there for you when you need them.

They’re the kind of person you can talk about anything with without worrying about them judging you.