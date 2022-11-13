TikToker wears bikini top to Disney World to test free t-shirt “hack” and it goes horribly

Kawter Abed is a London-based Entertainment Writer at Dexerto. She covers mainstream celebrities and the biggest TikTok trends. Kawter has a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Media, and a Master’s in International Journalism. When she's not covering celebrities and TikTok stories, she enjoys reading, binging shows on Netflix, and playing nostalgic Nintendo games. You can contact her at [email protected]

A TikToker wore a bikini top to Disney World to test out a viral free t-shirt “hack,” only for it to completely backfire on her.

Content creator Heleni went viral after trying out the popular “hack” from TikTok, that suggests wearing an “inappropriate” top to Disney World in Florida will result in the park giving you a free shirt.

In a short clip with a whopping 8.6 million views, Heleni filmed herself in a car park removing her cropped tank top to reveal a small black triangle bikini underneath.

“Trying the TikTok hack for a free shirt at Disney World Orlando,” she wrote over the video.

Heleni then made her way to the entrance, but her excitement was short-lived, as the park employees stopped her.

Instead of giving her a free t-shirt, like she’d hoped, they “forced” her to buy a shirt to cover up before entering the theme park. The disappointed TikToker said the hack has been “debunked.”

According to the park’s FAQ on what to wear to Disney, “clothing which, by nature, exposes excessive portions of the skin that may be viewed as inappropriate for a family environment.”

In the comments, a Disney employee explained that the parks stopped handing out free t-shirts because many people were intentionally dressing down to get them.

“Cast member here. Doesn’t work anymore. It got too popular online and everyone was doing it,” they wrote.

“They used to give one for free, but then everyone found out on TikTok and abused the system so they make you buy one now,” another viewer added.

Others, however, suggested Heleni wasn’t doing the “hack” properly.

“How about first get into the park,” one wrote. “You made it way too obvious,” another suggested.

“You have to be inside the park, not outside,” someone else advised.