TikToker Vereena Sayed allegedly leaves House of Finesse after "stealing" claims - Dexerto

TikToker and YouTube star Vereena Sayed has allegedly left the rising content house the House of Finesse because other members kept stealing their things.

Vereena Sayed is an 18-year-old internet personality based out of New York. Since 2018, she has built a fanbase through her popular YouTube channel, where she posts vlogs, makeup tutorials, and Get Ready With Me videos.

She’s also branched out into TikTok where she’s found success as well, hitting close to 1 million followers and recently joining the newly formed House of Finesse – another TikTok collective that makes content together.

However, it appears as if the TikToker has now left the house after having made allegations about having her possessions stolen by other members.

Advertisement

Vereena allegedly made the claim during a video on her private social media account which she uses for venting. Screenshots of the video were later sent in to drama account TikTok Room, who furthered the rumors.

In the private video, Sayed didn’t divulge which specific member of the house was allegedly stealing her possessions.

Neither Sayed nor other members of the House of Finesse have commented further on these allegations.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by First Ever Tiktok Shaderoom (@tiktokroom)

What is the House of Finesse?

Launched in April this year, the House of Finesse describes itself as the “first truly diverse fashion content house.”

Until Vereena left, the house had eleven members in total including Marta Shitaye, V’eondre Mitchell, Sir Carter, Tataynah Bass, Arlene Lee, PJ Cool-Tomasi, Mahkai Moore, Lily ‘Douxfairy’ Uaua, Aaron Fuller, Tanya Ravichandran, and Zaya Peresian, who describes herself as the first trans woman to be the member of a content house.

Advertisement

@thehouseofinesse This is just the beginning! There’s so much more coming please stay tuned ☺️💕 ♬ Elevator Music – Bohoman

Their dedicated TikTok account has over 400k followers, and the members frequently collaborate with The Next Kidz content collective. As well as being a content house, Finesse also operates as a Gen Z start-up fashion brand, with members often modelling the clothes in their videos.

Unlike most content houses, Finesse members don’t live in the house full-time but operate on a ‘season’ basis. So, for example, Season 1 of the Finesse House took place between April and June this year, and it is likely that future seasons will follow a similar format.