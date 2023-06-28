TikToker under fire for filming John Cena eating dinner

A TikToker is facing backlash after filming John Cena eating dinner and trying to get him to say his famous quote — but the WWE star just wanted to enjoy a meal with his friend.

TikTok is known for kicking off the occasional debate after a video goes viral. For instance, a college graduate set the site ablaze after she snatched the mic at her graduation ceremony because she “didn’t get her moment.”

However, the latest conversation taking over TikTok came about after a fan saw WWE star and actor John Cena eating a meal out in public… and they decided to go say hi.

Approaching a celebrity in public is always a toss-up; maybe they’re busy and don’t want to talk, or maybe they’ll be game to take a photo or sign a t-shirt.

TikToker sparks debate after approaching John Cena eating dinner

Unfortunately for this fan, it didn’t look like Cena was in the spirit to interrupt his meal to take a picture with them. In a short clip uploaded to TikTok, the fan hasda short conversation with Cena, where he politely shut down their request to say his famous catchphrase.

“Say again?” Cena asked.

“Can you [say], ‘You can’t see me?'” the fan asked.

“How about I enjoy some time with my friends?” Cena replied.

“Alright, sorry,” the fan apologized, ending the video.

The clip was uploaded by TikToker ‘alex99rocks,’ who claimed his friend took the video. “My friend met John Cena and decided to be a cornball,” he captioned the post.

Judging by the response the clip has gotten, it doesn’t look like viewers are happy with the fan’s behavior — but they are impressed by Cena’s classy response to his request.

“Hell yeah,” one commenter wrote. “John Cena is known for setting boundaries in public.”

“I mean, why are you bothering him, bro?” another asked.

TikTok: alex99rocks Fans were largely in support of John Cena after he was approached by a fan while eating dinner with a friend.

“He respectfully told the fan to let him enjoy his time,” another commented on Twitter. “There’s nothing wrong with what he said, don’t know why everyone took it in the wrong way.”

“People that just take out their phones to just record celebs, it’s just weird behavior,” another said.

