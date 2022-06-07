TikToker under fire after JustaMinx names alleged home invasion assailants

Twitch streamer JustaMinx has named one of the TikTokers who allegedly tried to gain entry to her home in a tense altercation that’s gone viral.

On June 6, Twitch streamers living in the Epic House claimed that a group of TikTokers had tried to enter their home during a large party.

One of the streamers, named ‘CodeMiko,’ stated that the TikTokers had purportedly thrown a rock at occupants after being denied entry to the house.

This statement was later corroborated by JustaMinx, who went live in a Twitch stream the very next day to shed more light on the story.

A tiktoker(stranger to us) tried to get into our home, when denied he threw a big rock at Minx and Lewis (thank god missed them) I can’t believe the entitlement of some influencers. He tried to get into our house and his reasoning was because he used to live here. — Miko (@thecodemiko) June 6, 2022

According to Minx, the rock was thrown hard enough that it tore through the screen on CodeMiko’s window. Additionally, one of the TikTokers had allegedly spat at her.

Minx claims that she phoned law enforcement two times during the altercation, although no officers ever showed up at the scene.

A day later, Minx has named one of the purported TikTokers — and he’s facing extreme amounts of backlash on his account.

On June 7, Minx uploaded a video sharing the name of the TikToker, a user by the name ‘aceof_spadess.’ The TikToker boasts 4.9 million followers and is best known for his humorous skits.

Although his videos have garnered millions of likes and views each, the comments section is a different story. Many of his videos are filled with critical comments bringing up the alleged home invasion attempt.

“Damn bro, you really breakin’ into peoples’ crib now?” one commenter said.

“Ayo, why you trying to break into someone else’s house?” another asked.

“Bro really out here breaking and entering,” yet another commenter quipped.

Minx has since deleted her TikTok naming the person, which she worried would be taken down by the platform due to “legal reasons.”

For now, the damage has been done, leaving fans awaiting a possible statement from the TikToker amid the ongoing drama.