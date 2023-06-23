TikToker The Black Messiah sparks debate after telling viewers they need “permission” to comment

A user on TikTok called The Black Messiah has gone viral for a video that some have accused of being “racist”, as she told users who were not black that they could not comment without her permission.

Also known by the moniker LORD ZION, ‘The Black Messiah’ posted a TikTok with the caption, “If your skin isn’t brown, you need my permission to speak”.

The TikToker added, “You do not get to come under my videos, talking back to my people”. She continued that their opinions are not wanted or relevant.

“You people have been talking way too much for way too long and your time is officially up!” she concluded, “It is Black power forever!”

The TikTok went viral after Twitter page Clown World reposted it, sparking debate in the replies.

Controversial TikTok sparks debate

The post by Clown World amassed millions of views on Twitter. Many people disagreed with her statement and express their views in the replies.

The Black Messiah’s TikTok account is no longer available, but the video has now spread across social media.

Meanwhile, others posted memes and made fun of the video. Some argued the post was racist: “Racist ignorance on parade,” one user commented.

Some speculated that the post was in fact simply a “gimmick”, intended to drum up attention to her account. “This is a gimmick to get more activity on her page. Lame and transparent,” another user said.

The Black Messiah responds to criticism

Replying to a comment that read, “when the devil couldn’t get to this world, he sent BLACK ppl instead”, The Black Messiah responded, “This is the narrative that people have been pushing people for generations.”

She added, “Your fathers and your father’s fathers have been saying the same exact thing- ‘white is good and pure while Black is evil and bad.’ This is why when you look at me you don’t see me being worthy of being the wife of Lord Jesus.”

Moreover, she went on to speak about Jesus in another video but did not respond to other comments.

