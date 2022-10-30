TikToker terrified as man armed with machete approaches her car window

Kawter Abed is a London-based Entertainment Writer at Dexerto. She covers mainstream celebrities and the biggest TikTok trends. Kawter has a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Media, and a Master’s in International Journalism. When she's not covering celebrities and TikTok stories, she enjoys reading, binging shows on Netflix, and playing nostalgic Nintendo games. You can contact her at [email protected]

A TikToker was left shocked after a grinning man armed with a machete approached her car window during traffic.

Ash Massacre went viral after sharing a clip she filmed of a man carrying a machete who attempted to carjack her vehicle during traffic jam in Queensland, Australia.

The unsettling video showed the man approaching the car with a large knife in his hand. He then tapped on the back seat window with the weapon, and “politely” asked if Ash and her husband would let him into the vehicle.

The young man had a huge grin on his face during the ordeal, leaving the couple in the car terrified.

Fortunately, he was unsuccessful in getting through the locked doors, as he continued walking down the street through traffic.

Queensland Police were reportedly called to the scene, where they arrested the 21-year-old man.

He’s since been charged with threatening violence, unlawful entry of motor vehicles and obstructing police.

TikToker speaks out about terrifying ordeal

Speaking out about the incident in a follow-up video, Ash said: “It was absolutely terrifying. I didn’t know what to do. I was stuck in shock.”

She said she couldn’t go anywhere because the car she was in was surrounded by other vehicles.

“We had stopped at the lights and basically I could see some dude walking through it and I was like ‘What’s he doing?’,” she said in the TikTok video.

“And my husband‘s like, ‘Oh, he’s walking around with a machete’ and he was, like, swinging it around,” she recalled. “So I started recording because I thought it’s weird and my sisters would never believe that.”

The TikToker said she “never expected him to come to the car” and “never in a million years” did she think he would try to get in.

The man is scheduled to appear in court in December.