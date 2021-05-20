TikToker Tayler Holder responds to rapper DDG accusing him of racism - Dexerto

After rapper DDG accused TikTok star Tayler Holder of using racist language at the YouTubers vs. TikTokers press conference, Tayler has claimed he will be releasing a video with “all the facts” to prove the rapper is “lying.”

On May 19, DDG uploaded a YouTube video titled ‘Tayler Holder is Cancelled… (He called me a *****),’ in which he claimed Tayler was racist towards him at the press conference for the YouTubers vs. TikTokers event, in which the pair will both appear.

He showed a clip from the Hollywood Fix, where he alleges Tayler called them “black-ass motherf***kers.”

“Tayler, you’ve got some explaining to do for that slur that you said. That racial slur has to come behind some explanation. You know what I mean?” he said. “You’re gonna have to clarify what you mean by black-ass motherf***kers.”

YouTuber Deshae Frost also uploaded a video in which he alleged that Tayler told him to ‘get the f**k out of his DMs,’ including screenshots he said were from their conversation.

However, Tayler argues that he actually said “wack-ass,” and also accused Deshae of faking the DMs he included in his video, posting a different screenshot to his Instagram story that he claimed were the real messages.

The Tiktoker also posted a message to Twitter in which he reiterated his side. “Bruh some people thirsty af,” he wrote. “Imagine lying saying I’m ‘racist.’ Playing victim so hard and having your boys create fake DMs with me to try to make me look even worse. Y’all lame af.”

Bruh some people thirsty af. Imagine lying saying I’m “racist”. Playing victim so hard and having your boys create fake dms with me to try to make me look even worst 😂 y’all lame af. Im dropping a video tomorrow night with all the facts. — Tayler Holder (@TaylerHolder) May 20, 2021

He also added that he’s “dropping a video tomorrow night with all the facts,” though where he plans on uploading the video and what the video will include remains to be seen.

The big YouTuber vs. TikTokers boxing event is set for June 12, and tensions have already been building after Bryce Hall and Austin McBroom got into a fight at the conference.