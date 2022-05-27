TikToker summons chicken to fight off wolf spider terrorizing her home

A TikToker is going viral for getting her chicken to battle a wolf spider that had infiltrated her home and terrorized her.

It’s not uncommon to meet someone who is afraid of spiders. The eight-legged creepy-crawly creatures can send chills up the spines of many, especially when they’re found in your own house.

That’s exactly what happened to TikToker Ana Collins who discovered a wolf spider in her kitchen. After spotting the insect and wondering what to do, the TikToker made the bold decision to cover it with a plate to buy her some time.

With the threat neutralized for the time being, Collins went out to call on her pet chicken to fight the invading spider in the greatest battle since Godzilla vs Kong.

Chicken fights wolf spider in viral TikTok

As the TikToker’s heart began to beat fast, she began by putting the chicken on the floor next to the plate and let the animal approach.

“You know what’s under there, don’t you?” she asked. “Like, there’s no way you don’t know.”

After listing the plate up, the spider tried to make a run for it, causing the chicken to give chase… somewhat. Despite first being invested in the hunt, the chicken appeared disinterested, much to the displeasure of Collins.

“What the f**k are you doing, bro? Get the f**king spider!” she cried, demanding the chicken obey her and fight.

Eventually, the chicken was able to step up and peck the insect before devouring it in victory, leaving the TikToker thrilled with her pet’s triumph.

The video ended up going viral, amassing over 5.1M views. Despite Anna’s chicken emerging victorious, hopefully, she won’t have to deal with any more scary creatures in her house for a bit. But if they come, at least she will have a strong protector in the form of her chicken.