TikToker stunned as lips balloon after dissolving filler

A TikToker was left mortified after she got her lip fillers dissolved only to have an allergic reaction that made her lips balloon.

The young mother, Courtney Bell, said her face and lips swelled after an allergic reaction to getting her lips dissolved, which resulted in in an emergency hospital trip.

In a viral TikTok, she showed an image of herself before the dissolving injections and photos of her ballooned lips after the procedure. Courtney explained: “This is me before I got my lips dissolved. I’ve got 1ml in my lips. This is me straight after the appointment, so literally straight after.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

She then shared pictures at different points, as her pout continued to grow in size. “This is about two hours later,” the mom continued. “They felt like they had air in them and that they were gonna pop and I couldn’t speak at this point.”

“This is how I went to sleep – very sore. And this is how I woke up. As you can see, my face is really inflamed and red and really sore and this is when I started to get worried,” she explained.

Article continues after ad

When Courtney woke up the next day, her face was inflamed, red, and sore. “This was like an hour into that day, when I woke up,” she explained. “I couldn’t talk at this point, I was spitting and words weren’t being said properly.”

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

“My tongue had grown a lot, so that was quite swollen. My neck was so swollen as well. I decided to go to the hospital. The doctor gave me some tablets to take and also noticed the patch test on my arm, which he said that the red mark shows an allergic reaction, so it shouldn’t have really been done.”

Article continues after ad

Courtney’s doctor told her the red patch indicated an allergic reaction, and the procedure shouldn’t have been done. Fortunately, her face shrunk after she took antihistamine tablets.

Many TikTok users expressed their support for the content creator and some shared their own cosmetic procedure horror stories in the comments.

Article continues after ad

For more entertainment news and other viral stories, be sure to check out more of our coverage.