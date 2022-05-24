TikToker splits the internet by dating ex-boyfriend’s boss following break-up

TikToker and Instagram influencer Polina Nioly started dating her ex-boyfriend’s boss, after he ended their relationship to focus on his career, causing TikTok to debate Nioly’s actions.

TikToker Polina Nioly is known to many as an Instagram influencer, with over 1.4 million followers on the Meta-owned platform. Nioly has gone viral on TikTok after revealing the wild story of how she ended up dating her ex-boyfriend’s boss.

Now, TikTok is debating whether Nioly’s actions are justified after her boyfriend dumped her to focus on climbing the career ladder.

TikToker Polina Nioly serves up “revenge” video

In the TikTok itself, Nioly simply declares “POV: he broke up with you to focus on his career and now you’re going on a date with an owner of the company he works at.”

While Polina Nioly hasn’t revealed the identity of her ex-boyfriend or his boss, the influencer sparked debate on TikTok as she began responding to comments.

Nioly got the ball rolling in the comments section after she said: “Not the people in a comment saying something like “oh girls are searching for money. Besties I am a millionaire with 100 + employees, am I supposed to date someone less than I am? No thanks.”

However, the responses are divided on whether Nioly’s actions are defendable. TikTok commenter @anfang said: “How do people glorify this lol.” Another user, @baileyhunter, added: “He didn’t want to put the effort into HER and his career so she found someone who would. As she should.”

Those defending Nioly’s actions spoke up too, as TikTok user @taylorhassell said: “the way my eyes widened. QUEEN ENERGY ONLY.”

The TikTok video has been viewed over 1.2 million times and the debate doesn’t show any signs of slowing down.