TikToker splits the internet after sharing Warhead advice from therapist

A TikTok user named Taylor has split the internet after sharing a tip from her therapist that Warhead candies help stop anxiety or panic attacks. But not everyone seems convinced that it works.

TikTok user TalkingTaylor took to TikTok to share a tip for anxiety and panic attacks that her therapist had taught her that helped her get out of the bad state. Her video, which gained over 1.4 million views in just a few days, caught the interest of thousands of people who said they’re now stocking up on Warheads.

“My therapist told me to eat a Warhead whenever I’m feeling a panic attack coming on,” Taylor said while chewing on a piece of Warheads sour candy.

She grimaced from the intense sour flavor and continued: “And when I say I’ve never had anything rip me out of the throes of a f**king panic attack faster, I f**king mean it.”

According to Psychology Today, a physical or sensory distraction, such as eating sour candy, can be helpful and a useful way to calm your nervous system and distract your brain from the negative thoughts that are triggering the panic attack.

Internet split as to whether or not the Warhead advice is legit

After Taylor shared the Warheads tip from her therapist, hundreds of people flocked to the comments to say that they’d try it. Some therapists even said they’re always recommending this to their clients, but that no one ever believes them.

One person said: “My clients look at me like I am growing something out of my forehead when I suggest this – I mean just TRY IT!! Glad it worked for you.”

A second person explained: “It’s the insane and intense sour reaction that does it. Keep a few on me at all times..”

“And then it’s sweet after, so it’s like a little reward for yourself for being brave,” another person wrote.

However, not everyone was convinced the sour candy would help, as one person said: “I feel like it’d make things worse lol but bet.”

Another person wrote: “I’ll have to try I keep hearing about it but I haven’t tried I don’t feel like it would work for me.”