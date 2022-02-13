TikToker splits opinion by melting engagement ring into earrings after breakup

TikToker Mollie Kilkelly caused a meltdown in her comments section, after posting a video in which she melted down her engagement ring into earrings, following a breakup.

Relationships can be a tricky thing to navigate, especially when put under the lens of social media. TikToker Mollie Kilkelly, however, has seemingly turned the negative of a breakup into a positive after melting down her engagement ring into earrings.

The decision to retrofit her engagement has sparked debate within her comments section, with many questioning whether it was the right thing to do.

TikToker fulfills “empty promises” by melting engagement ring

Mollie Kilkelly’s comment section blew up after she posted a video showing the transformation of what was once an engagement ring, now becoming earrings.

Advertisement

Read More: Twitch streamer passes out after being assaulted during Amsterdam IRL stream

Kilkelly Began her post with the caption: “When something doesn’t feel right, you swallow your pride and kick the guy to the curb. You take that rock he gave you with all those empty promises and buy yourself some rocks!”

TikTok User @Julia_Mountainliving was one of the first to get in on the debate, saying “that’s exactly what I did! and at Shane & Co! yesss girl!” Other commenters joined in to share their praise too, with @stephaniecaroll99 adding “girl, you earned that ring! glad you kept it!”

While most of the comments have praised Kilkelly’s choice, users like @Dee_Because don’t necessarily agree with her actions: “You dump him but keep the ring? Classless.”

Advertisement

In response Kilkelly offered context for melting down the ring: “He ghosted me but yeah I planned a wedding and didn’t get any of my money back, of course, I kept the ring.”