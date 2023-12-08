TikToker sparks debate for using “pretty privilege” to get free stuff from men

A woman has sparked a debate online about getting random men to buy her things for free, as she’s done so many times.

Leila Layzell, who has a following of over 284K on TikTok, has gone viral for getting things for free from random men.

Though she and the men have never met before, Layzell somehow manages to get away with what she wants in many instances.

TikTok has since reacted, saying that she benefits from “pretty privilege.”

Article continues after ad

TikToker says she’s never been denied when asking a man to buy her something

Layzell’s persona on TikTok is all about her looks and being able to get things for free because of them.

Article continues after ad

She’s been given a Marc Jacobs bag, Chanel perfume, luxury skincare products, food, and more.

All Layzell does is approach men on the street and spark a conversation with them. She first introduces herself and then gets honest about her intentions.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

In the instances she added to TikTok, Layzell got away with being given everything she had asked for. She didn’t have to do anything but be her bubbly and “pretty” self.

Article continues after ad

The men who buy her such gifts are even happy to do so, despite not knowing her in advance.

However, viewers of Layzell’s TikToks have sparked a debate about her street gig, saying that her begging was on “another level.” And, “I’d feel too bad to use a stranger like that.”

Article continues after ad

Some viewers, though, commended Layzell for her rizz, saying, “You are too good at this.” And, “This is so iconic.”

One person even asked to see the videos where she was denied. However, Layzell responded by saying she hasn’t been let down yet.