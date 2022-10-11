TikToker sparks debate after waxing her 3-year-old’s unibrow to prevent bullying

Kawter Abed is a London-based Entertainment Writer at Dexerto. She covers mainstream celebrities and the biggest TikTok trends. Kawter has a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Media, and a Master’s in International Journalism. When she's not covering celebrities and TikTok stories, she enjoys reading, binging shows on Netflix, and playing nostalgic Nintendo games. You can contact her at [email protected]

A TikToker went viral after waxing her 3-year-old daughter’s unibrow to prevent her from getting bullied.

The mother seemed to want to prevent her toddler from experiencing the bullying she had to endure as a child over her eyebrows.

The TikToker, Leah Garcia seemed upset that her parents “let [her] walk around with a unibrow,” so she decided to make a change by wax her 3-year-old’s eyebrows.

“Idc! Idc! I’d rather y’all call me a bad mom before I let my 3-year-old walk around with a unibrow as my parents did!” she wrote in a text overlay of the video that showed her waxing her child’s face.

“My fellow Mexicans, y’all understand,” she captioned the video, which has gone viral with a whopping 24.6 million views.

TikTok users react to mom waxing toddler’s unibrow

Most TikTok users were supportive of Leah’s decision to wax her toddler’s unibrow.

“She will thank you someday,” one wrote. “Girl! You’re saving her from years of trauma and teasing,” another added.

“Ugh I wish my mom did this for me. Got bullied so hard for my eyebrows and my arms,” a third shared.

Some said they’d leave it up to their kids to decide.

“Once my kids ask I will 100 percent let them but before then I don’t want to make them insecure on something they haven’t noticed,” someone commented.

Others seemed shocked, and thought the toddler was too young to get her brows waxed.

“Maybe at the age 7-8 but 3?” one user wrote. “I’m speechless,” another added.

“She will most likely develop self esteem issues but ok,” a third wrote.

The TikToker revealed in a three-minute video that since the viral clip was uploaded, she’s been receiving a lot of “horrible, hurtful, evil” messages on social media, with one even threatening to report the mom to CPS.