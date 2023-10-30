TikToker sparks debate after hour-long wait for a check: “I would just leave”

A TikToker who didn’t order dessert has split the internet after she was left waiting an hour for the check at an Italian restaurant.

Every country and culture has its own etiquette to follow when visiting, with unwritten rules that govern the dos and don’ts of dining.

Italy is no different, boasting rich culture, traditions, and pride in the food its locals make.

And — as one TikToker found out — finishing your meal with a dessert, cappuccino, or limoncello is an integral part of the dining experience.

Rae, who goes by ‘raegantanon’ online, posted a now-viral TikTok while dining in Italy. The video shows her in a restaurant with writing revealing she had been waiting for the check for almost an hour:

“[Point of view] It’s been 57 minutes since you asked for the check in Italy and they still haven’t brought it to you because you said no dessert and no to a cappuccino and no to limoncello.”

In the caption of her video, Rae wrote, “Should’ve just said yes to the tiramisu.” Having garnered already over 1.8 million views, her comment section was split over the situation.

Unsplash: Roberto Patti Limoncello is a popular Italian lemon liqueur.

For some, a wait time this long was simply unacceptable; “The way I would just leave then.” Another person suggested, “Get up to go… they’ll get it to you.”

However, many claimed it was an important part of Italian dining etiquette to finish the meal with one of the options on offer. One viewer said, “Never say no to dessert or limoncello.”

And one person could even offer an explanation as to why it was an integral part of the dining experience; “This happened to me and the waiter literally told us he would not let us leave without us taking one (which was either limoncello or cappuccino)… we asked why and he said they’re digestives since Italian food is heavy for the ingredients and stuff so they don’t want you to get sick/not come back.”

