TikToker sparks debate after eating Doordash food mistakenly delivered to him

A TikToker has sparked a debate after eating food that was mistakenly delivered to him by DoorDash, as he uploaded a series of videos about the situation.

When you order food from DoorDash, there’s no telling whether or not your food will arrive to you in one piece — or who’s going to deliver it.

Over the last few weeks, there have been several instances on TikTok of people having their food delivered by police officers, and more involving the driver stealing the food after marking it delivered.

TikToker Adrian_Peruis the latest person with a viral DoorDash story after sparking a debate among viewers after he ate food that was mistakenly delivered to him.

TikToker eats food mistakenly delivered by DoorDash

On November 17, Adrian uploaded a video explaining that DoorDash had delivered Wingstop to his apartment despite not ordering anything.

“I open the front door and I see this here, I didn’t even order anything. I know it’s fresh ’cause it still has ice in there,” he explained. “So I do see somebody standing outside their door but I don’t know if they’re waiting on food or they’re just standing out there.”

After five minutes, the TikToker ate the food because he didn’t want it to go to waste.

At the end of the video, you hear somebody knocking at the front door. In a second video, Adrian explained that DoorDash was knocking on his door to find out if he received any mistaken orders.

He got out of work the following day and saw a message from his girlfriend showing a message on the front door.

“We saw your TikTok,” it said.

As the video went viral, viewers flooded the comments with their responses.

“Bros making up every scenario so he don’t gotta give the food back,” one user said.

Another user said: “It tastes better when it’s free.”

A third user mentioned why it might have been the neighbor’s food: “If he doesn’t have a car, he can’t pick up food, that means he gotta DoorDash it.”

This isn’t the first time someone has gone viral after receiving free food, either. Back in June, a TikToker received dozens of deliveries to his address.