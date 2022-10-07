TikToker sparks backlash after slamming contractor who “trapped” cat in wall for 3 days

Dylan is a journalist from Ohio, US who covers all the latest content creator news. A massive Pokemon fan with a passion for tech, he also writes about gaming, keyboards, mice, and headsets. Contact Dylan at [email protected]

A TikToker has gone viral after uploading a video claiming that a contractor had trapped her cat inside of the wall for three days while renovating the bathroom.

Since its launch in 2016, TikTok has been the premiere place for people to share random stories about their life with the chance of it going viral.

TikToker Ashlin Hadden has done just that, as she recently uploaded a video claiming that a contractor who was working on her bathroom accidentally trapped her cat inside of the walls for three days.

The video has been viewed over 2.5 million times, and viewers have taken to the comments to share their thoughts on the situation.

TikToker slams contractor for “trapping” cat in the wall

On October 3, Ashlin uploaded a video where she explained that she hired someone to renovate the bathroom while she was out of town for a three-day work trip.

She said that she got home and couldn’t find her cat, and after hearing meows from underneath the bathtub, she knocked out a part of the wall and her cat appeared.

“Yes, the contractor. The stupid a** contractor drywalled my cat into the drywall underneath the bathtub. Story of my life,” she explained.

As the video went viral, viewers flooded the comments calling out Ashlin for leaving her cat out while knowing the contractor was coming.

One user replied: “You paid him to drywall and cat sit? Or just drywall…”

Another viewer said: “When I’m having work done on my house and I’m not gonna be home I have my cats locked in a separate room. That’s all on you!!”

“Not their fault… cats like to hide and stay quiet. I keep my cats in their own room when getting work done,” a third user commented.