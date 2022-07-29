TikToker sparks backlash after allegedly pocketing ‘pay it forward’ money

Dylan Horetski . Last updated: Jul 29, 2022

A Dunkin Donuts worker is getting backlash after posting a TikTok saying that he pocketed a customer’s ‘pay it forward’ money that was meant to pay for the person behind them.

Occasionally while getting a coffee in the morning, or treating yourself to your favorite fast food, you might get lucky and the person in front of you may pay for your meal.

This is called paying it forward, and the response to someone paying for your meal is generally for you to pay for the person behind you.

A Dunkin Donuts worker is getting backlash on TikTok after posting a video claiming that a customer gave him money to pay for the person behind them but instead, he pocketed the money as a tip.

TikToker sparks backlash

Uploaded on July 27, TikTok user ‘ssahmirr’ uploaded a video showing him in his Dunkin’ uniform with a drive-thru headset on his head with a smile on his face.

Text in the video reads: “Me after a customer tried to pay for the person behind them in the drive-thru but I took the money as a tip.”

In the caption, he added: “I wish I was joking.”

(Click here if TikTok doesn’t load)

Soon after it went viral, viewers began expressing their thoughts on his alleged actions.

One user replied: “I sent this to corporate.”

While another mentioned that someone has done this to their grandma: “My grandma found out they were doing this and got the whole place fired.”

A third user explained that it’s stealing, whether he thinks he deserves the money or not: “Whether you feel like you deserve the money or not doesn’t change the fact that it is stealing”

Although not everyone was against his actions, many users thought it was “genius” and wish they had thought about it before.