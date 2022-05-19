TikToker sophzaloafs claims she needed surgery after getting vibrator “stuck”

How asinine! A TikToker is going viral after claiming that she got a vibrator stuck inside of her and needed to take an embarrassing trip to the hospital to deal with the problem.

UK-based TikToker ‘sophzaloafs’ learned the hard way that toys of all kinds can pose a big health concern. In a now-deleted TikTok, she revealed she was playing with her vibrator at night when it got stuck.

Due to her sleeping children, she decided to put off going to the hospital right away and tried to get some sleep with the three-inch toy still inside of her and still buzzing.

“[When] I woke up, it was off. So, one would assume the battery had died,” she said in the clip according to EOnline. “That was very wrong of me to assume.”

TikToker gets surgery to remove vibrator

After her fun night turned into a major nightmare, she was able to go to the hospital the next day and had an X-ray done that she decided to document.

Despite doctors trying to remove the toy with their hands, they decided the only way to get it out was for the vibrator to be surgically removed.

Amazingly, after waking up from surgery, the toy still worked, much to the shock of sophzaloafs. “I think it must’ve had some cool technology as part of its spec,” she pondered. “It must’ve had a self-timer, it must’ve just, you know?”

That, or the doctors decided to replace the batteries for free. Either way, such an experience, is proof that even pleasure can be a pain in the butt.