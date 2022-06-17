TikToker slams police after receiving fine for wearing a crop top

A TikToker by the name of ‘Kazzi112’ shared her story about being fined by police for “indecent exposure” despite simply wearing a non-revealing crop-top and shorts.

While TikTok has been the premier place for viral trends over the last few years, sometimes one story is enough to gain massive traction on the platform.

Kazzi112 is a prime example of a creator with a viral story, as she shared an incident where a police officer allegedly gave her a fine for ‘indecent exposure’ despite simply wearing a crop-top and shorts.

It has gained over 2.9 million views in the days since it was posted, with nearly half a million likes and almost 20k comments.

TikToker fined for ‘indecent exposure’ by police

“You see my outfit?” Kazzi said as she showed off her crop-top and shorts. “I got a f**king ticket for indecent exposure in Lousiana. All of my bits are covered, the f**k, really? At a family event where alcohol is being handed out for free, three female cops came up to me and handed me a ticket.”

In a reply to a comment, Kazzi also explained that it took a lot for her to have the motivation to leave the house in her outfit, as she “never shows this much skin.”

In a second video, the creator explained that Indecent Exposure is actually a felony offense in her state, and she plans on fighting it with a lawyer.

“It’s bulls**t, and we all know it’s bulls**t and I’m not going to stand for it. I’m not going to sit quietly and have it thrown out,” She explained. “I want justice, I want this to be heard. I’m tired of them abusing their power.”

