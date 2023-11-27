TikToker slams ‘Depop girls’ buying in bulk for resale: “Get a grip”

A TikToker has slammed ‘Depop girls’ who buy clothes in bulk in hopes of reselling them, sparking a debate on the ethics of thrifting.

Referring to itself as “the home of circular fashion”, Depop is a popular choice for those looking to purchase vintage, preloved, or custom items. From clothes to art, Depop has it all.

However, some have noticed a recent trend of people looking for all the best and most affordable buys at thrift stores in hopes of reselling them on Depop for profit — and one TikToker is not happy.

Liz, who goes by ‘biggglizzie’ on TikTok, took to the social media platform to call out the “Depop girls” taking away affordable clothes from “people with low income”.

“It feels ridiculous that I even have to say this, but don’t buy clothes in bulk from a thrift store to resell them on Depop,” Liz began her video.

Claiming she understood thrifting was a “cute little quirky thing” for many “girls in high school” to take up for extra money, Liz asked the ‘Depop girls’ to remember that “people rely on the thrift store for their clothing.”

“Quit f****** wiping out thrift stores,” Liz said. “They’re not some quirky little wholesale retailer… it’s literally a clothing store for people with low income.”

Concluding her TikTok by telling those reselling to “get a grip”, not everyone was on board with her take on the issue.

“The thing is a lot of resellers are in poverty themselves, so the morality of it is blurry,” one person pointed out. Another said, “Nooo don’t say that!!! Repurposing old clothes is such an important thing! [So] many things end up in the landfill [and reselling] helps [people] make a living!”

