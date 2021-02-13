Logo
TikToker Sienna Gomez responds to backlash over “harmful” merchandise

Published: 13/Feb/2021 22:53

by Charlotte Colombo
Instagram: Sienna Mae Gomez

TikTok star Sienna Gomez has responded to fan concerns after they claimed that her new line of sweatshirts – which include the slogan “Have you eaten today?” – could be harmful for people with eating disorders.

As part of her clothing line ‘Confident is Cute’, Gomez revealed some incoming merch on the brand’s official Instagram page. The clothes, which include sweatshirts and sweatpants for both men and women, are all emblazoned with the question: “Have you eaten today?”

It’s safe to say that the slogan on the products did not go down well with fans, with many accusing Sienna of ridiculing eating disorders and profiting off them. One fan on Instagram accused Sienna of “taking people’s genuine struggles and sticking it on fabric for profit”, adding that she “couldn’t care less about people with eating disorders.”

Another Instagram user said that “it feels like she’s glorifying eating disorders by making money off of an illness.” Sienna later revised the post with a lengthy clarification, claiming that “the question is not meant to make fun of/ glorify EDS/ be harmful or ironic in any way.”

“This question is hoping to encourage/ check in with people if they actually ate. This question is about expressing compassion and care for those who are seriously struggling,” she said.

However, despite this clarification, fans remained unimpressed.

One commented on her post saying, “I get the whole message, but as someone who suffers from the topic of eating, it is incredibly embarrassing to be reminded of it by a hoodie. people who are recovering do NOT want to be reminded of a dark time in their life. It’s amazing that you are trying to spread awareness but putting it on a hoodie will not help.”

Sienna then proceeded to post some more thoughts about the line, explaining that proceeds from the sales will go to teen crisis hotline TeenLine “in addition to the $25,000 [she’s] already donated.” She also reaffirmed her commitment to the clothing line despite fans’ clear reservations.

“I’m grateful for everyone’s feedback about the merch because it’s how we grow,” Gomez said. “Some of it is tough to hear, but I still stand behind the intent of this line 100%. and if you hate it, don’t buy it. But let’s all remember to be kind here. We’re all struggling with something.”

Pokemon Trading Cards see 500% jump in sales on Ebay

Published: 13/Feb/2021 22:21

by Julian Young
YouTube Pokemon Card Collection With Pokemon Logo
YouTube / Randolph Pokemon

Over the last year, the Pokemon TCG phenomena has taken the internet by storm. After hundreds of content creators hopped on the pack-opening hype train, Ebay revealed that sales of Pokemon cards on the site skyrocketed in 2020.

While many teenagers and young adults grew up collecting Pokemon cards, the hobby was revitalized in 2020 after huge content creators like Logan Paul and many Twitch streamers started opening packs live with their communities.

The interactive pack-opening experience drew millions of viewers to these creators’ channels, but also brought new life to the Pokemon Trading Card Game scene that had been missing for years.

On February 11, 2021, Ebay — one of the top online stores for buying and selling Pokemon cards — released their statistics on trading card interactions for 2020. To the surprise of no one, trading cards in general saw a 142% increase in sales, with Pokemon card transactions boasting an incredible increase of over 500%.

Logan Paul YouTube Pokemon Card Opening Video
YouTube / Logan Paul
Logan Paul was one of the first content creators to spark new interest in Pokemon cards.

The “State of Trading Cards” report released by Ebay — the first of its kind, driven by overwhelming interest in trading cards last year — outlined the site’s statistics on several different categories of cards, including sports cards and collectible card games like Pokemon.

The run-down of 2020 information provided some interesting insights, like which Pokemon card was the most valuable (a 1999 Base 1st Edition Holo Shadowless Charizard that sold for $350,000) and a 574% increase in overall Pokemon TCG sales from 2019 to 2020.

The report also confirmed that Pokemon topped the charts as the number one TCG in terms of 2020 sales. This will come as no surprise to many, considering the game’s incredible increase in popularity — and the increase in value of Pokemon cards in general — during the last year.

OTK Pokemon Card Opening Mizkif YouTube
YouTube / Mizkif
Pokemon card openings also took over Twitch, with content creation groups like OTK running special charity events based around opening packs on-stream.

In addition to recapping the state of TCGs on Ebay, the report also issued some predictions for the trading card market in 2021. In general, sales are expected to keep growing in the coming year, “especially with the franchise’s 25th anniversary later this month [February 27].”

Ebay also predicted an increase in value for lower-graded cards. The report noted that “as cards graded 8-10 become unattainable for many, expect cards graded 1-3 to have a higher growth percentage as it’s the only way to obtain the ‘art’ despite the condition.”

The Pokemon card craze shows no signs of slowing down, and with the 25th Anniversary right around the corner there’s no better time to get into the game or come back after an absence. We will make sure to keep you informed on all Pokemon-related developments in the coming year.