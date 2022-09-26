TikToker shocks viewers after hooking up with her dad’s best man at wedding

TikToker Stella Barey went viral after revealing that she hooked up with her father’s best man on his wedding night.

The 23-year-old content creator and OnlyFans model shocked viewers on TikTok after sharing how she slept with her dad’s best man on the night of his wedding, despite him having a family “back home.”

Stella said it was the first time meeting her dad’s friend, who had flown over from Sweden to be his best man at his wedding.

TikToker hooks up with dad’s friend at wedding

In a viral video, which garnered over two million views before being deleted, she described him as a “smoke show” and said she was instantly attracted, but never thought the feeling would be mutual.

“My dad is having his wedding to his now-wife in Montana, so I flew there with my best friend,” she explained. “I knew my dad’s best man was Swedish, but I didn’t know he was so hot.”

“During the wedding, I’m sitting in the front row, and he’s a groomsman, so he’s standing right in front of me. We keep making eye contact, and I’m feeling so much tension between us, because he is so attractive. I just kept writing it off,” she continued.

“I thought, why would he do that to my dad at his wedding? Why would he be into me in the first place? He runs a hedge fund, I just graduated. But cut to the after-party, that is where stuff got serious.”

Stella then revealed that she was invited back to his Airbnb during the reception. Later that night, she hooked up with her dad’s best friend while her best friend was asleep next to her.

“I wake up the next morning next to my dad’s best man and my friend. Obviously that night, we did stuff, with my friend sleeping right next to me,” she admitted.

After the wedding, Stella returned to Los Angeles, and the best man eventually made his way back to Sweden. She said the two ended up exchanging a few text messages but went their separate ways.

“He had a whole family back in Sweden, I think they were separated but still,” she said. “As far as I know, my dad never found out. I never told him, and I’m pretty sure his friend never told him, because they’re still friends.”