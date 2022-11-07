TikToker shocks viewers after finding snakeskin in toddler’s bedroom

Dylan is a journalist from Ohio, US who covers all the latest content creator news. A massive Pokemon fan with a passion for tech, he also writes about gaming, keyboards, mice, and headsets. Contact Dylan at [email protected]

A TikToker has gone viral after uploading a video showing that she discovered a snakeskin while cleaning her toddler’s bedroom, despite not owning a snake as a pet.

Across the world, you’ll find that different families often have drastically different types of pets.

While the most popular of course are cats and dogs, many people choose to have smaller ‘caged’ animals like gerbils, hamsters, lizards, and even snakes.

TikToker Emily Selley and her family do not have a snake as a pet, leaving it as a surprise when she found a snakeskin while cleaning her toddler’s bedroom.

TikToker finds snakeskin in toddler’s bedroom

Uploaded on October 13, Emily’s video has been viewed over one million times with nearly two thousand comments from concerned users.

The upload shows her toddler’s room as it pans over to the snakeskin laying underneath one of his toys.

“Send help,” she said via text on the screen.

Emily captioned the video: “excuse the mess as I’m re-stocking his cupboards and bagging up clothes that don’t fit and come across this bad boy!.. send help!!”

Nearly everyone in the comments was concerned as well, with some offering their idea on how it could have made its way into the house.

“do you have a pet cat who might have brought it in from the garden?” one user asked.

Another user replied: “I’d be crying if I didn’t own a snake and found that in my son’s room.”

“I’d be packing my bags and moving out permanently. No snake lodging in my house,” a third replied.