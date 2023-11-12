TikToker shocks internet with warning of Paris Catacomb “snatchers”

One TikToker warned people to never go exploring in the catacombs, explaining the dangers of getting lost and the “snatchers.”

The Catacombs of Paris, “Les Catacombes de Paris,” are underground ossuaries in France that span across nearly the entire underground of France.

These tunnels, which hold the remains of several million Parisians, have been the inspiration for many horror movies like As Above So Below thanks to their dark and spooky nature.

Many people are attracted to things that scare them, like Skydiving and Cliff Jumping, and traveling through the parts of the Paris Catacombs not available to see via the Museum – which is illegal – is also something thrill seekers like to do.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

But, one woman who lived in France warned viewers why they should never attempt to explore the Paris Catacombs.

Woman warns of map stealing Paris Catacomb “Snatchers”

In the viral video, the woman explained the dangers that most people are aware of when it comes to the Catacombs, like how easy it is to get lost and the dangers of tunnels that haven’t been reinforced. But, after she started dating a Parisian boyfriend, she discovered an even more scary reason why you should never visit the catacombs.

Article continues after ad

After she pleaded with her boyfriend to take her, he reluctantly told her why if they did go she must never go on her own.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

“There is a community of people that live in the catacombs, and they don’t like tourists,” she explained what her boyfriend had told her.

Then, she told her viewers the horrifying thing her boyfriend told her next: They don’t want tourists going in there, period.” She said. “There are people down there, and what they will do is when they see you with your map, with your flashlight […] they will run up to you, grab your flashlight, grab your map, and then run away.”

Article continues after ad

Viewers didn’t need a further explanation of how it would be problematic to have your navigating tools stolen by people the girl branded the “snatchers,” and were seriously spooked by the revelation:

Article continues after ad

“Tik tok teaches me so much. Don’t touch Paris Catacombs,” one said. “Ever since I watched as above so below the Paris catacombs have been my Roman Empire,” another noted.

But some TikTok viewers haven’t needed to travel to the catacombs to be scared, as the new Uncanny Valley make-up trend has been terrifying people.