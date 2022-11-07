TikToker shares hotel nightmare experience as she warns against answering door knocks

Kawter Abed is a London-based Entertainment Writer at Dexerto. She covers mainstream celebrities and the biggest TikTok trends. Kawter has a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Media, and a Master’s in International Journalism. When she's not covering celebrities and TikTok stories, she enjoys reading, binging shows on Netflix, and playing nostalgic Nintendo games. You can contact her at [email protected]

A TikToker warned viewers against answering knocks at their door, after sharing her scary hotel experience.

In a viral video with over 940,000 views, comedian and content creator Heather McDonald (heathermcdonald) shared a recent experience she had at a hotel, as she told viewers to “watch and beware.”

It all started after she returned from lunch to the Westin Dallas Fort Worth Airport hotel, when she heard a “powerful” knock on her door.

“I’m like, ‘Hello?’ And this guy – I can’t understand what he’s saying, but he’s saying something, and I immediately double-lock the door,” Heather recalled.

“Yes?” she questioned the stranger at the door, who claimed that housekeeping told him that she called. Heather told the man she was not interested, and while he kept insisting, she looked through the peephole.

That’s when she discovered that the man was not dressed in a way that would indicate that he was a housekeeper, nor did he have the typical items someone in that role would usually carry.

Eventually, the man left, and Heather immediately called the front desk to report the incident, noting that she may have been wrong, but she just wanted to be safe. She also called her assistant to warn her about the man.

“Better safe than sorry, and especially when you’re a woman traveling alone, don’t open the door for anyone, and look through the peephole,” she concluded. “You can also ask them to leave it at the door…if you want more towels, or something…It’s scary out there.”

TikTok users in the comments praised Heather for her quick thinking, with many sharing their own travel tips.

“I travel a lot alone. First thing I ever do when I walk in is lock the double lock- you were smart! Good job!” one user wrote. “I also talk to an imaginary husband.”

“I always leave the TV on and say goodbye as if I’m with someone else when I leave my hotel room, and I announce I’m back when I open the door,” another shared.

“I’m glad you’re ok but please buy a travel door lock,” a third commented. “You may have just dodged a human trafficker.”