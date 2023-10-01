TikToker shares “conspiracy theory” after purchasing unappealing rotisserie chicken

A TikToker questioning why rotisserie chickens are “not made the same” anymore has sparked a wave of disgust after sharing her unappealing purchase with viewers.

A golden, crispy roast chicken is hard to beat and the convenience of a store-bought rotisserie one makes it far too easy to enjoy the delicious meal.

In fact, in a survey by Canstar Blue, it was found that 22% of respondents typically bought a rotisserie chicken during their grocery shopping. But not always does the bird manage to live up to expectations, as one disappointed TikToker found out.

Sharing the unappealing purchase on TikTok, Alix Traeger asked her viewers whether they had noticed that rotisserie chickens were “just not made the same.”

“Like, look at this white-ass chicken,” Traeger said, lifting up one of the pale drumsticks. “It doesn’t even have one seasoning.”

Pointing out the lack of “crispy skin,” Traeger showed viewers that the chicken had instead been left looking like it was covered in a layer of “paper.”

She concluded, “This is my conspiracy theory,” writing in the caption of her video that “rotisserie chicken used to be SO MUCH BETTER.”

TikTok: alixtraeger Traeger pointed out that the rotisserie chicken’s skin was like “paper.”

Viewers were equally shocked, pointing out that the chicken had even been placed into the container upside down and recommending Traeger switch to Costco’s rotisserie chicken. However, the TikToker admitted distance meant that wasn’t an option.

Others revealed they had noticed a similar decline in quality, with one person writing, “I was literally just talking about this the other day! I went to multiple different brands of [stores] and every single one had chickens like that!”

