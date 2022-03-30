TikToker Scarlett Spam goes viral as fans learn the truth about her age

13-year-old TikTok star Scarlett Spam is going viral after having her age questioned by fans – thinking she is a little older.

TikTok sensation ‘scarlettsspam2’ A.K.A. Scarlett Spam, has amassed over 1.3 million followers, after her previous account got banned at around 800,000 followers.

The TikToker is gaining notability once again after many of her followers discovered that she is only 13, with many assuming the star was somewhere between the age of 15 and 25.

The 13-year-old’s content mostly consists of lifestyle and POV videos, with a majority of her recent output topping over 4 million views.

Spam is now responding to rumors of her faking her age, telling fans that she is, in fact, 13.

How old really is scarlettsspam2

On March 29, 2022, the TikToker responded to allegations of her faking her age, telling her fans that people are “spreading false info.”

“If you ever [see] “me” saying anything about my age other than the fact that I am 13, it was not me,” Spam stated in her comment section. “It was [people] acting like me and spreading false info.”

Fans are now responding to the star standing by the fact that she really is 13, with a multitude of mixed reactions.

“Never seen a 13 year get this much hate, keep ur head up,” one user stated.

“Ain’t no way you’re 13,” another fan commented.

“They say you’re “overrated” now but before they were the ones who hyped you up like what- you’re so pretty,” a fellow creator said in agreement with the TikToker.

The 13-year-old’s viral video of her responding to “fake” age rumors has received over 500,000 views in just under three hours of being published.