TikToker Roger Skaer goes viral with his ‘Find Out’ chart video

51-year-old TikToker Roger Skaer has gone viral on social media with his ‘F**k around and find out’ chart video that has garnered millions of likes and views across TikTok and Twitter.

Short-form video platform TikTok continues to be the biggest source of viral content on the internet right now, with millions of people across the world constantly uploading new content to the app for their followers to enjoy.

In September, 51-year-old TikToker Roger Skaer, who has 23,000 followers on the app, uploaded a video in which he demonstrates his ‘F**k around and find out’ chart.

“As you can see, the more you f**k around, the more you’re gonna find out,” he explained. “And also, if you stay down here and you never f**k around, you’ll never find out. So, I hope this lesson is helpful, thank you.”

In the clip, he uses a whiteboard and pen to demonstrate how much you need to “f**k around” in order to “find out” a certain amount.

Viewers absolutely loved Roger’s clip, and it quickly went viral, with 3.7 million views on TikTok at the time of writing. The video was also reposted to Twitter, with one tweet captioning the video “this is my favorite clip on the internet” garnering over 400,000 likes.

“This is somehow both cautionary and motivational at the same time,” read one comment with over 2000 likes. “Wish I learned this in school,” said another.

Roger’s clip is continuing to rack up millions of views across different social media platforms, and it looks like the clip could continue to be popular online for a while, as more people discover it on their For You Pages or Twitter feeds.