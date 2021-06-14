TikToker raises $32k after story of homeless man at his work goes viral - Dexerto

A TikToker has gone viral for sharing the story of a homeless man he found sleeping on the doorstep of his workplace, and has even managed to raise over $32,000 for the displaced individual.

It’s not every day that a story this wholesome goes viral on the internet, but that’s exactly what happened when TikToker Sean Perez shared the story of a homeless man he found sleeping on the front porch of his job.

Perez uploaded a video documenting his story to TikTok, showing him talking with the man and letting him know he would “get him set up” the following day.

Advertisement

After notifying his employer of the situation, Perez’s boss took the homeless man — named Jamie — to get food, and even purchased him a hotel room. Jamie told Perez’s employer that he was without official documentation, needing an ID card, birth certificate and social security card.

Things took off fairly quickly after that. Thanks to the charity of Perez, his boss, and kind strangers on the internet, Jamie was able to secure his ID and continue living in the hotel for another week — but the wholesome tale didn’t end there.

Perez’s first TikTok documenting Jamie’s story has officially gone viral, amassing over 13.9 million views on the platform. Subsequent videos from the account — which, at the time of writing, are all short clips of Jamie opening packages from strangers and getting into hilarious shenanigans with Perez — have accrued hundreds of thousands of views each.

Advertisement

Related News

Perhaps the most impressive part of this story is that a GoFundMe, set up by Perez to benefit Jamie, has currently reached over $32,000 from its initial goal of $1,000. That’s nothing to sneeze at!

Jamie’s heartwarming story comes as a welcome reprieve after a year of lockdowns and financial hardship for many, showing that the kindness of just one person can snowball into something truly great and transform someone’s life in a massive way.