TikToker privates account due to backlash over long-distance relationship contract

A TikToker shared a “long-distance relationship contract” she and her partner signed, sparking backlash that resulted in her privating her account.

A study on long-distance relationships found that 40% eventually come to an end. Another survey found that the number one reason these couples go their separate ways is that their relationship isn’t progressing.

71 percent of women and 64 percent of men cited a lack of progress as the reason their long-distance relationship ended. Other reasons included growing apart, a lack of sex, and having an interest in other people.

One couple, however, shared on TikTok their plan to avoid running into an eventual break-up. The answer? A contract entitling them to “sue” one another if either party acted outside of it.

TikTok: devonrainmotley Devon and Geren both signed the contract, entitling them to “sue” one another if it was broken.

Big fans of the TV show Suits, Devon Motley and Geren Gathright left the internet divided over the contract, which stated that “Neither party is allowed to end the relationship until 09.01.2024 unless there’s a breach of one of the violations.”

Violations included cheating, slander, and emotional or physical neglect. The couple also included a list of requirements that had to be followed, which included:

“All issues with the opposite party are REQUIRED to be brought to the attention of the party in question.”

“Arguments must result in a resolution, apology, and closing action of affection (long distance will require a gift of some sort to be ordered to each party’s home).”

“Location must always be turned on.”

“Every call seen must be answered.”

“We must call at least once every day.”

“Keep in continuous contact throughout the day.”

“Always give extra reassurance.”

TikTok: devonrainmotley The couple’s long-distance relationship contract sparked backlash on TikTok.

The internet was left divided over the contract, with one person labeling it as “psychotic behavior,” ultimately resulting in Devon privating her TikTok account entirely.

One person commented, “I mean this is so extra to me because if you have a good partner this should not be needed.” However, there were those who considered the idea a stroke of genius, asking Devon to “upload the document” so they could use it.

