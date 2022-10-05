TikToker Noah Glenn Carter apologizes to Ironmouse after roasting her “sad” fans

Dylan is a journalist from Ohio, US who covers all the latest content creator news. A massive Pokemon fan with a passion for tech, he also writes about gaming, keyboards, mice, and headsets. Contact Dylan at [email protected]

TikToker Noah Glenn Carter has apologized to VShojo’s Ironmouse after calling a video of her fans crowding around her on a screen “one of the saddest on the internet.”

When it comes to VTubers, Ironmouse is one of the biggest creators on the internet. The VShojo star has amassed millions of followers across all of her platforms with over 1.4 million on Twitch alone.

A video recently surfaced where the self-proclaimed demon queen was surrounded by her fans at a meet and greet, where someone was displaying her stream through a tablet.

TikToker Noah Glenn Carter shared the video, calling it “one of the saddest videos on the internet.” He’s now apologized to the infamous VTuber, and deleted the original video.

Noah Glenn Carter apologizes to Ironmouse for roasting her fans

Uploaded on October 4, Noah’s video has been viewed nearly 300,000 times. He explained the context of why he wanted to apologize to Ironmouse.

“In my video on this, I called it one of the saddest videos on the internet, which is completely unnecessary on my part,” he explained. “Ironmouse actually responded and said people weren’t even crowding her, they were crowding somebody named Connor.

“My video was completely unnecessary. I really hope that my video didn’t cause you any kind of negativity and I’m really sorry that I did it. I’ll be deleting that video as soon as I post this one.”

(Click here if TikTok doesn’t load)

Ironmouse has yet to respond to his apology, at the time of writing. We will update this story if new information surfaces.

