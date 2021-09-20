TikToker Nina Lin goes viral revealing how she snuck into Met Gala 2021

TikToker Nina Lin managed to sneak into the annual Met Gala event without a credential, and her videos documenting the experience have blown up a fair bit.

Sneaking into a fancy event with a fake badge, holding a camera, or just booking it past a security team has produced some of the internet’s most classic highlights.

Some of the biggest content creators on the planet have managed to get into somewhere where they probably shouldn’t be with a bit of trickery, and it’s a trend that will probably never die.

Well, one TikToker – Nina Lin – managed to sneak past security at the 2021 Met Gala in New York and mingle with some of the biggest stars on the planet. And as a result, her account has blown up.

The TikToker, who has over 2 million followers on the video-sharing app, dropped a handful of posts documenting her experience – with two in particular in reaching over eight million and 17 million views respectively – before bundling it all into a YouTube video.

Nina stated that she managed to sneak past the security guards by claiming she was a part of the New York Times coverage team, making it all the way to the red carpet.

Once there, she got to chat it up with the likes of Chance the Rapper, Lil Nas X, Jimmy Fallon, and Rita Ora, among others. Plus, she even managed to grab some selfies with them to boot.

The event, obviously, goes much further than the red carpet showcase, leading into some glitzy afterparties. Nina said that she tried to get into them, but she didn’t last long.

As for making a return next year, Nina advised people not to attempt to copy her sneaking in, but if the Met Gala actually wants to give her an official invite, she’s all for that.