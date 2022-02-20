TikToker Nabs goes viral capturing the moment her baby bump ‘drops’

TikToker Nabby Nabs is going viral again with a video capturing the moment her baby bump ‘drops,’ with viewers fascinated by the amazing clip.

Short-form video platform TikTok has become the home of viral content on the internet, and it seems like every day there’s something new that seizes users’ attention, whether that’s a comedy clip, a new dance, or a hilarious prank.

Sometimes videos are so popular that they even end up going viral again months after they were originally posted, as is the case for TikToker nabby.nabs.

Nabs had been documenting the process of her pregnancy on her account to share with her followers, and in October 2021, she posted a clip of the beginning of her ‘drop.’ According to the NHS, this is when the baby moves head down into the pelvis “in a staged process called ‘engagement.'”

Nabs captured the first sign of the drop, and then showed an image of her bump 48 hours later in an amazing ‘after’ shot.

Viewers loved seeing the clip of this amazing moment, with one commenter writing: “I have 4 kids… and have NEVER caught that moment. That was cool. Thanks for sharing.”

Some viewers weren’t actually aware of the phenomenon before watching the clip, with one user saying that, “every day I realize I literally know nothing about pregnancy.” Another wrote: “Pregnancy just continues to terrify me.”

The clip now has over 700,000 likes and six million views, and it looks like it’s only set to garner more, as there has been a large amount of renewed interest in the video months after it was first posted.