TikToker Mr Mixer reveals how a McDonalds trip saved his life from a tornado

A TikTok creator by the name of ‘Mr..Mixer’ revealed how a quick stop at McDonald’s saved his life as a tornado ripped through his community — and what he’s doing to help.

One of the keys to gaining mass popularity on TikTok is having a set of skills to draw in a fanbase. With 345k followers on the short-form video app, it’s safe to say Mr Mixer has just that.

Mr Mixer’s content revolves around his educational videos, where he teaches fans how to work on their Kitchenaid brand food mixers. He also runs his own repair business, and even supplies parts to those in need.

Unfortunately, a tornado ripped through his community on April 29. On the day of the storm, the TikToker revealed how a quick stop at McDonald’s may have saved his family’s life, and detailed what he’s doing to try to help his town.

How McDonald’s may have saved Mr Mixer’s life

The day after the storm ripped through the community, the creator uploaded a video explaining that McDonald’s may have saved his life.

“I’m eating here this morning to say thank you. You see, yesterday I stopped to get a hot & spicy McChicken, and if I hadn’t, I may have been dead,” he began. “So, while we were eating, we saw a tornado come through, right through our neighborhood, and just destroyed it.”

He panned the camera to show several houses that were completely leveled, as well as damage to his own house and several cars on his property.

Just hours after the storm hit, the TikToker created a GoFundMe to raise money for those affected by the twister.

A few days later, he uploaded a video to offer more transparency in regards to what he plans to do with the funds.

“It’s time for a little bit of transparency,” he revealed. “It’s total carnage in my community. So far, we’ve raised about 20 thousand dollars. Some of the funds will go towards my employee’s car. I don’t know what I need, let alone other people… so I’ll (continue to be transparent) as we figure things out. I want to help the community.”

Mr Mixer, understandably, hasn’t provided much of an update in his past few videos, but has confirmed that his employee and family have secured temporary housing and everyone is okay.

As the recovery process continues, we’ll be sure to follow the story and update as more information is available.