TikToker Markell Washington defends Charli D’Amelio amid dance credit backlash

Popular TikToker Markell Washington jumped to the defense of Charli D’Amelio after she’s come under more fire for apparently not crediting other TikTok dancers for their moves.

Charli D’Amelio is by far TikTok’s most popular creator, but her huge following also means she’s constantly under the microscope for her posts and actions.

In recent months, she’s come under fire from different people for apparently not giving credit to creators for their dance trends, with some claiming that she’s passing them off as her own.

She’s not alone in being criticized for this – Addison Rae was slammed for using dance moves on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon that originated from black creators. However, Charli has received some backing.

Popular TikToker Markell Washington – who has over 7 million followers on the app and has collaborated with Charli before – hit back at people claiming she doesn’t give credit.

“People want to keep calling this girl out for not giving credit when credit is due, guys, check your receipts, that was so long,” he said, showing that Charli has given credit plenty of times before, even going back to last year.

“I feel like people are just coming for her just because she has the biggest following on the platform,” he added. “Let’s be real, if someone had 300,000 followers didn’t give somebody dance credits, none of us would come for their life.”

The TikToker added that people don’t keep that same energy for everyone. “If we’re going to go after people, we got to make sure we hold everyone accountable, no matter their status or number that comes after their name.”

Charli has not responded to the criticism herself, but she clearly has people who have her back on it, even if that won’t stop the masses from taking shots at her.