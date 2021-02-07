TikToker Malu Trevejo responds to backlash after old video resurfaces

TikToker and singer Malu Trevejo has responded to backlash over reportedly saying slurs, as well as over a video that resurfaced in which she tells a story about how she kissed her cousin when she was younger.

18-year-old Malu Trevejo is a Cuban-born singer who has developed a huge following on social media. On Instagram, she has 9.1 million followers, and on TikTok, she has an even bigger 12.3 million followers.

While she has a huge number of fans, she is not immune to controversy, and the influencer ended up addressing several situations all at once after criticism began to build.

One of the main sources of the criticism was a video of her that resurfaced, in which she tells her followers about the time she kissed her cousin as a child. “I grabbed him, right,” she said, “he was scared. He was scared as f**k. I grabbed him. I took him to my closet. I locked the door of the closet, and I started giving him kisses.”

Following that, she describes how she went to tell her mom about the kiss, and the clip ends with her saying her cousin was crying, and that: “I r*ped him.”

The context of the story was unclear, but people were quick to demand answers from Malu. She replied on her Instagram story by saying: “I kissed my little cousin when he was a baby and I was a baby too. I was probably five like?”

She continued by saying:”people [are] so weird, I can’t even tell stories without MFs trying to make such a big deal like? You’ve never made stupid things as a kid? That’s what kids do when they kids. Stupid things.”

On an Instagram live, Malu also addressed criticism over her reportedly saying the R-word, claiming that she’s, “not disrespecting anybody,” and using rapper Pop Smoke as an example of someone who said it in his songs.

In response to people calling her a ‘racist,’ the social media star said, “I ain’t f***king racist. My dad is black. One of my boyfriends, the main one, the one I actually fell in love with? Black,” adding “dude, your comment is irrelevant.”

Malu clearly didn’t have time for people calling her out, but many were disappointed with the nature of her response.

It remains to be seen if she’ll address the situation further, especially after coming under more backlash.