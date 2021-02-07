Logo
TikToker Malu Trevejo responds to backlash after old video resurfaces

Published: 7/Feb/2021 12:07

by Georgina Smith
Malu Trevejo poses in an Instagram picture
Instagram: malutrevejo

TikToker and singer Malu Trevejo has responded to backlash over reportedly saying slurs, as well as over a video that resurfaced in which she tells a story about how she kissed her cousin when she was younger.

18-year-old Malu Trevejo is a Cuban-born singer who has developed a huge following on social media. On Instagram, she has 9.1 million followers, and on TikTok, she has an even bigger 12.3 million followers.

While she has a huge number of fans, she is not immune to controversy, and the influencer ended up addressing several situations all at once after criticism began to build.

One of the main sources of the criticism was a video of her that resurfaced, in which she tells her followers about the time she kissed her cousin as a child. “I grabbed him, right,” she said, “he was scared. He was scared as f**k. I grabbed him. I took him to my closet. I locked the door of the closet, and I started giving him kisses.”

Following that, she describes how she went to tell her mom about the kiss, and the clip ends with her saying her cousin was crying, and that: “I r*ped him.”

The context of the story was unclear, but people were quick to demand answers from Malu. She replied on her Instagram story by saying: “I kissed my little cousin when he was a baby and I was a baby too. I was probably five like?”

Malu Revejo responds on an Instagram story

She continued by saying:”people [are] so weird, I can’t even tell stories without MFs trying to make such a big deal like? You’ve never made stupid things as a kid? That’s what kids do when they kids. Stupid things.”

On an Instagram live, Malu also addressed criticism over her reportedly saying the R-word, claiming that she’s, “not disrespecting anybody,” and using rapper Pop Smoke as an example of someone who said it in his songs.

In response to people calling her a ‘racist,’ the social media star said, “I ain’t f***king racist. My dad is black. One of my boyfriends, the main one, the one I actually fell in love with? Black,” adding “dude, your comment is irrelevant.”

Malu clearly didn’t have time for people calling her out, but many were disappointed with the nature of her response.

It remains to be seen if she’ll address the situation further, especially after coming under more backlash.

Pokimane hater deactivates Twitter after she shuts them down over her Valorant skills

Published: 6/Feb/2021 23:36 Updated: 7/Feb/2021 9:37

by Alan Bernal
pokimane twitch valorant riot games
Pokimane Twitch / Riot Games

Pokimane absolutely shut down an online hater who was convinced that the popular Twitch streamer was ‘boosted’ in Valorant, until she showed the receipts.

As the biggest female streamer on Twitch, Pokimane is unfortunately used to the daily trolls and the constant task of having to ‘prove’ herself to the random users that talk down on her. Well, one Twitter troll was adamant to trash-talk the streamer after seeing a clip of her stream.

Even though people overwhelmingly came in Poki’s defense, the longtime content creator showed up to talk for herself, choosing to let her Valorant performance do the talking.

“I’ve been playing Valorant sine beta,” she said. “Hit Diamond numerous times, have three ranked accounts, you clearly don’t know this because you don’t watch my stream. Yet you have the audacity to call me boosted off a 5-second clip of me being scared lmao.”

pokimane valorant
Poki’s response to a hater who deleted their Twitter account moments after.

The initial clip showed Poki going through a Viper wall to catch someone off-guard. But finding an enemy Jett so close on the other side probably shocked both players in the exchange, as you can tell by her scream.

While the clip is a lighthearted moment, and not very indicative of someone’s overall skill, the deleted user was more concerned about Poki’s standing in the Valorant rank ladder. But her clap back hurt. The condescending messages were wiped from Twitter as soon as the person deleted their account after the exchange, leaving the streamer’s mark on the conversation.

“Welp my aim’s good enough to be Diamond so and if you’re going talk s**t in my chat don’t be surprised if my mods ban you lmao, it’s elementary,” Poki said, warning against being toxic.

This isn’t the first time the ugly side of Valorant has shown itself. Riot had to address some of the negativity coming out of its community after scathing videos showed people harassing other players in-game, particularly directed to women.

While this interaction happened out of game, Poki wasn’t going to stay silent on someone perpetuating a bad theme across gaming. There were plenty of people in the thread that were loving the streamer’s smackdown and it probably won’t be the last time we see it if a viewer starts to get rowdy again.