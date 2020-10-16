 TikToker Malu Trevejo claims she will sue mom over alleged stolen money - Dexerto
Logo
Entertainment

TikToker Malu Trevejo claims she will sue mom over alleged stolen money

Published: 16/Oct/2020 14:57 Updated: 16/Oct/2020 14:58

by Alice Hearing
Malu Trevejo TikTok
Instagram: Malu Trevejo

Share

TikTok

Social media star Malu Trevejo has claimed that she intends to take her own mother to court during an emotionally charged live stream.

Malu is a Cuba-born singer from Florida and has a large following on social media. She has a combined 17 million followers across TikTok and Instagram, and has built a reputation with some for starting drama online; at the end of 2019 she reportedly feuded with reality star turned rapper Bhad Bhabie.

Advertisement

The 18-year-old’s troubles with her parents have become an increasingly worrying issue in recent months. In June, she tearfully told her fans that she had just found out who her real father is. She said that her biological dad is serving 122 years in prison because he “killed people,” “killed police officers” and “stole cars.”

Then in September, she revealed that she had allegedly run away from home. Her reasons for fleeing are both numerous and shocking for supporters: The singer claims that her father is addicted to drugs and her mother is an alcoholic, as told in an Instagram Live directly after a confrontation with her mom over the issue.

Advertisement
Malu Trevejo
Instagram: Malu Trevejo
Fans are increasingly worried about the social media star’s family life

In the most recent update on her incredibly troubling family life, Malu claimed that she will try to take her mom and her mom’s boyfriend to court. Malu released audio of her mom’s boyfriend who alleged he had taken money from her.

In a further post, Malu also accused her mother of crushing Xanax and putting it on her food, adding: “Be grateful if you have parents that aren’t toxic and don’t steal money from you.”

Advertisement

Fans have expressed their concern on Instagram, asking Malu to keep the problems private and deal with authorities if the accusations are true. One user wrote: “She needs to be telling authorities this. This isn’t any of our business.”

Another Instagram user said, “This shouldn’t be online. I don’t pray but I will manifest good vibes towards Malu, because she needs to stop being irrational and just focus on herself.”

As the events unfold on Malu’s social media, fans sincerely hope the situation can be resolved.

Entertainment

Hacksmith creates real Star Wars lightsaber that cuts through anything

Published: 16/Oct/2020 14:23

by Jacob Hale
Hacksmith viral youtube star wars lightsaber
Instagram: thehacksmith / Disney

Share

Star Wars

YouTuber the Hacksmith has gone viral after perfectly recreating a Star Wars lightsaber in real life — and it can cut through literally anything.

No matter how long Star Wars goes on, or how old the fans become, lightsabers will always be one of the coolest things in the world, iconic in the world of cinema and something all fans wish they had.

Advertisement

Of course, it’s possible to get replica lightsabers in all different styles, ranging from cheap plastic ones, to full-blown replicas costing hundreds of dollars if you’re looking to get an authentic one that feels as though it’s straight from a galaxy far, far away.

But, sometimes even those don’t cut it, and the Hacksmith took it upon himself to create a lightsaber that could cut through basically anything, just like the ones from the movies — and he got it almost spot on.

Advertisement
YouTube Hacksmith Aquaman trident
Instagram: thehacksmith
The Hacksmith makes all kinds of fun gadgets from films and TV, including Aquaman’s trident.

After making the world’s first retractable plasma lightsaber, James Hobson and his crew had to fully test the device to see how it actually works and, as expected, it’s basically perfect.

The temperature reaches highs of 4000°F (2200°C), which is absurdly hot, and slices through a replica Stormtrooper model like butter.

After proving that the new device could easily take down enemy stormtroopers, the Hacksmith had to test it out on even bigger obstructions, as they tore through walls, cut holes in cars, and even ripped another lightsaber in half, just to prove how powerful there new recreation was.

Advertisement

The crew even decided to cook some meat with the lightsaber — albeit, the end result didn’t look too appetizing, which shouldn’t really come as a surprise.

Clearly, and it goes without saying, this isn’t something you should try to replicate at home. This is exclusively for trained Jedi, and looks dangerous at even the best of times. Dangerous… but still pretty cool, and something Yoda himself would be impressed by.