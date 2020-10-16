TikToker Malu Trevejo claims she will sue mom over alleged stolen money - Dexerto

Social media star Malu Trevejo has claimed that she intends to take her own mother to court during an emotionally charged live stream.

Malu is a Cuba-born singer from Florida and has a large following on social media. She has a combined 17 million followers across TikTok and Instagram, and has built a reputation with some for starting drama online; at the end of 2019 she reportedly feuded with reality star turned rapper Bhad Bhabie.

The 18-year-old’s troubles with her parents have become an increasingly worrying issue in recent months. In June, she tearfully told her fans that she had just found out who her real father is. She said that her biological dad is serving 122 years in prison because he “killed people,” “killed police officers” and “stole cars.”

Then in September, she revealed that she had allegedly run away from home. Her reasons for fleeing are both numerous and shocking for supporters: The singer claims that her father is addicted to drugs and her mother is an alcoholic, as told in an Instagram Live directly after a confrontation with her mom over the issue.

In the most recent update on her incredibly troubling family life, Malu claimed that she will try to take her mom and her mom’s boyfriend to court. Malu released audio of her mom’s boyfriend who alleged he had taken money from her.

In a further post, Malu also accused her mother of crushing Xanax and putting it on her food, adding: “Be grateful if you have parents that aren’t toxic and don’t steal money from you.”

Fans have expressed their concern on Instagram, asking Malu to keep the problems private and deal with authorities if the accusations are true. One user wrote: “She needs to be telling authorities this. This isn’t any of our business.”

Another Instagram user said, “This shouldn’t be online. I don’t pray but I will manifest good vibes towards Malu, because she needs to stop being irrational and just focus on herself.”

As the events unfold on Malu’s social media, fans sincerely hope the situation can be resolved.