TikToker loses job at pet food company after exposing health & safety concerns

Dylan is a journalist from Ohio, US who covers all the latest content creator news.

A TikToker has lost his job after exposing health & safety concerns within the pet food company he worked for in a series of viral videos.

TikTok’s popularity has helped users find jobs over the recent years, but not every work-related story is quite as positive.

From one user getting fired after posting videos during a meeting, to another losing her job for revealing her salary on TikTok, many have gotten fired after their videos went viral on the app.

TikToker James Salvinski’s story is a little different, however, as he knew the potential ramifications after posting his first-ever video.

TikToker loses job after exposing pet food company’s health concerns

On October 19, James uploaded a video explaining that the pet food company he works for is making him change the expiration dates on a box of products.

“This is my first TikTok video and unfortunately, I have to make it… What I’m forced to do, as you see in front of me here are a bunch of [expiration date] tags,” he explained. “And, I have to change them so they’re no longer expired and we can sell them.

“These are for your pets that you love with all your heart. I have two dogs and I would not give these products to my [dogs]. They say they’re fine, but there’s a reason there are dates on them as there are animal fats in the product.”

In a second video, he showed another product from the same company that he was checking for bugs and found feces among other things inside the packaging.

Just a day after the first video went viral, James revealed in a comment that he was fired from the company — and that he would do anything to keep them safe.

TikTokers from around the world shared their thoughts about his videos, thanking him for looking out for the safety of their pets.

One replied: “I am sorry you got fired for doing the right thing. You stood up for innocent animals. Good job!”

While another said: “A man after my own heart!! Thank you for being an advocate for our fur babies!!”

“You’re a good man,” a third user replied.

