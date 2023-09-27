TikToker loses it after finding a giant centipede in brand-new robot vacuum

After opening his new robot vacuum, a man was shocked to find a giant centipede inside.

TikToker Miles is best known for his unboxing and reviews of new technological gadgets. He has a following of almost 1M and continues to gain fans from his helpful TikTok videos.

Though he’s never quite had an issue with his new tech devices, he was recently shocked when he found a living creature in his new robot vacuum.

After realizing what was crawling just inches before him, Miles took to TikTok to share his findings. Consequently, viewers were left just as shaken.

TikTok: milesabovetech

TikToker loses sight of centipede after finding it: “I almost s—t myself!”

Miles was about to review his brand-new robot vacuum when he noticed something weird with the device. So, he chose to look closer, not quite realizing what was wrong yet.

He then took apart the vacuum, lifting a fabric-like piece — lo and behold, to Miles’ surprise, he found a large centipede living in a circular compartment covered by the fabric.

The centipede then crawled on Miles’ hands, as he explained in his viral TikTok video, “I literally almost s—t myself!” He continued, “When it first, like, crawled on my hand, I literally threw it.”

Miles used a pair of kitchen tongs to capture the centipede roaming around his home. Though initially unaware of where the little creature was, Miles finally found it under a rug.

He continued to explain the adrenaline-ridden moment, saying that the centipede began “gnawing” on the tongs that Miles had snagged it with.

Still in shock, he placed the bug, which was as long as Miles’ cell phone, in a plastic container. Though he revered the centipede as “The scariest thing I’ve ever seen in my life,” Miles won the battle in the end, having survived long enough to share his story on TikTok.

Those who saw Miles’ shocking experience took to his comments to update the TikToker on what type of centipede it may have been, with someone confirming that it was a “Giant Redheaded Centipede.”

One viewer commented to warn Miles on what could happen if the centipede bit him, saying, “You’re lucky it did not bite because let me tell you, their bite is much worse than their looks.”

Others who saw his TikTok video shared similar experiences, saying, “It has happened to me before, but the main problem is — there are usually a couple of them and at least a second one.”

As well as “This happened to me yesterday but with a roach. It landed on me and I tried to kill it but it escaped and I searched my room for an hour and still couldn’t find it.”

Though Miles had a freakish and shocking experience unboxing his new robot vacuum, he’ll have to put his fear aside for future reviews, as his livelihood depends on his honest and helpful tech support.