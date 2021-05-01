TikToker Kai Novak responds to “fake” texts about her relationship with Olivia Ponton - Dexerto

TikToker Kai Novak has responded to a viral TikTok that claimed her relationship with Olivia Ponton isn’t real, saying that the text messages used as evidence are “fake.”

Towards the end of March 2020, rumors began to circulate on TikTok that Olivia Ponton was dating a girl named Kai, after they were seen together in various social media and real-life interactions.

However, a viral TikTok posted by Hannah Kosh claimed that the girls were faking their relationship as part of an agreement, where Olivia could help Kai’s sister get into modeling.

The video alleged that Kai was also talking to another girl, Rilie, at the time, and pulled up screenshots of messages that she claimed the two girls exchanged.

One of ‘Kai’s’ messages read: “Every single thing is for views, every word and comment is carefully planned out to get some kind of reaction. I’m doing this all for my sister.” The messages also alleged that Olivia would block Rilie on various different platforms from Kai’s phone.

The video received nearly 600,000 likes, and was flooded with comments from confused fans.

On April 30, Kai made her own video addressing the claims stated in the viral TikTok. “So many things I have to say, but I think at the end of the day I just need to prove that these texts are fake, and that Rilie has gone to such lengths to try to ruin a genuine relationship that I and Liv are super happy in right now,” the TikToker said.

@ohkai_ The texts are fake. Rilie is BEYOND jealous but now my character is being attacked and that’s when I step in ♬ original sound – Kai

She clarified that she and Rilie never dated, were never going to date, and have also never met.

Kai then went on to demonstrate just how easy it is to fake texts, by showing that she could change a contact to have any number she wants.

“Basically what I’m saying is, the screen recording proves nothing, because Rilie’s been texting one of her friends that’s pretending to be me,” she added. “She’s changed the contact, she’s changed the phone number, in an attempt to get in between a genuine relationship that Rilie’s obviously jealous of.”

@ohkai_ This is the first and last time I’m talking about this. I shouldn’t have to. Don’t believe screenshots of messages, they’re faked so easily. ♬ original sound – Kai

She went on to say: “It’s really sad that I have to come on here to defend myself for something I’ve never done, considering I’ve blocked Rilie for a decent amount of time now. Rilie, I know you’re jealous. I know you have nothing better to do in your time, clearly. But grow up, let’s get over it, and stop coming at my relationship because you just have nothing and it’s embarrassing.”

Olivia previously dated fellow TikTok star Kio Cyr, with the pair parting ways back in June 2020. But many fans are delighted for Olivia’s new relationship with Kai, loving the content they post together.