TikToker Jazlyn apologizes after lip-syncing racial slur

TikToker Jazlyn apologized for lip-syncing a racial slur while singing Said Sum Remix by Moneybagg Yo in a video with Danielle Cohn and Angel Rivera.

Jazlyn’s lip-sync videos have helped her become popular on TikTok. Despite the fact she’s only 16 years old, she already has 1.5 million followers and has pulled a whopping 77.5 million likes across all her videos.

However, she slipped up in a recent video, lip-syncing a racial slur while singing Said Sum Remix by Moneybagg Yo with Danielle Cohn and Angel Rivera. Jazlyn was the only one who lip-synced the word, and after being called by fans, she owned up to the mistake and wrote an elaborate apology.

“To all my supporters, I never thought I would be in this position as I do not and have never used the n-word as part of my vocabulary. First and foremost, I sincerely apologize to anyone who I may have offended by my actions in the video that was posted.”

“I do not want to make excuses, but I honestly just got caught up in singing the song and mimicked the lyrics. As an influencer, I completely understand the importance of word choice, particularly when it comes to racial sensitivity.”

“I also understand that with a social media platform comes a greater level of responsibility, and being a positive role model is imperative. I truly focus on that every day as positivity is so important in our world today.”

“Obviously, none of this justifies my actions, but the main thing I want to convey is that I do not use that word in any form of speech on or off social media. People that know me personally can validate that.”

“Needless to say, I made a mistake, and I take full responsibility for that. As I continue to learn and grow as an individual, I will ensure that I remain aware of sensitive issues that could offend someone or influence someone in the wrong way.”

Her fans are disappointed because they felt she could have easily skipped over the word like the others.

Plus, they claim the “mistake” is even more disrespectful since it’s the middle of Black History Month in the United States and Canada.

So, while some fans felt like her apology was earnest and sincere, others acknowledged it but refused to accept it.