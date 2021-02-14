Logo
TikToker Jazlyn apologizes after lip-syncing racial slur

Published: 14/Feb/2021 5:09 Updated: 14/Feb/2021 5:17

by Alex Tsiaoussidis
TikToker Jazlyn apologized for lip-syncing a racial slur while singing Said Sum Remix by Moneybagg Yo in a video with Danielle Cohn and Angel Rivera.

Jazlyn’s lip-sync videos have helped her become popular on TikTok. Despite the fact she’s only 16 years old, she already has 1.5 million followers and has pulled a whopping 77.5 million likes across all her videos.

However, she slipped up in a recent video, lip-syncing a racial slur while singing Said Sum Remix by Moneybagg Yo with Danielle Cohn and Angel Rivera. Jazlyn was the only one who lip-synced the word, and after being called by fans, she owned up to the mistake and wrote an elaborate apology.

“To all my supporters, I never thought I would be in this position as I do not and have never used the n-word as part of my vocabulary. First and foremost, I sincerely apologize to anyone who I may have offended by my actions in the video that was posted.”

“I do not want to make excuses, but I honestly just got caught up in singing the song and mimicked the lyrics. As an influencer, I completely understand the importance of word choice, particularly when it comes to racial sensitivity.”

“I also understand that with a social media platform comes a greater level of responsibility, and being a positive role model is imperative. I truly focus on that every day as positivity is so important in our world today.”

“Obviously, none of this justifies my actions, but the main thing I want to convey is that I do not use that word in any form of speech on or off social media. People that know me personally can validate that.”

“Needless to say, I made a mistake, and I take full responsibility for that. As I continue to learn and grow as an individual, I will ensure that I remain aware of sensitive issues that could offend someone or influence someone in the wrong way.”

Her fans are disappointed because they felt she could have easily skipped over the word like the others.

Plus, they claim the “mistake” is even more disrespectful since it’s the middle of Black History Month in the United States and Canada.

So, while some fans felt like her apology was earnest and sincere, others acknowledged it but refused to accept it.

Chance the Rapper allows Twitch streamer to play his music in exchange for custom PC

Published: 14/Feb/2021 1:43

by Theo Salaun
chance the rapper kristofer yee pc
In order to bypass Twitch’s DMCA rules, streamer Kristofer Yee, who builds custom PCs, contacted Chance the Rapper to secure permissions to play his music — and the rapper seems very interested.

Chance the Rapper has a list full of awards and nominations (including four Grammy nods) and a whopping 8.2 million Twitter followers. As an independent artist, the incredibly popular performer is also capable of dictating who is allowed to use his music and who is not.

On the flip side, Yee has amassed quite the reputation building luxurious —often exuberant— custom PCs and keyboards, much of the time while streaming live on Twitch. He’s got over 190,000 followers on the platform, as well as nearly 100,000 more on Twitter.

Possibly thinking of his audience’s ears, Yee decided he ought to try reaching out to one his favorite artists to try and get permissions. Twitch DMCA violations are a controversial issue and getting a Chance co-sign would help bypass any problems. Fortunately, upon reaching out on Twitter, it seems that Chance is interested in making something happen.

Those making inquiries can take a page out of Yee’s book, as he showed perfect form in hitting Chance with a request. Greeting the artist with a casual, but polite “hey,” he proceeded to compliment him and indicate his intentions: “I love your music and want to play it on my stream.”

That’s a quality move that any father would be happy to see, as movie tropes dictate, that all hopeful boyfriends must confidently tell their girlfriend’s dad what their intentions are. But Yee continued in clean fashion.

“I build custom high-end PCs on Twitch. Can we work something out?” While Yee’s Twitter banner mentions “budget building,” he’s sure to mention “high-end” instead. That’s a quality play when talking to a multimillionaire.

kristofer yee lily pichu
Lily Pichu seemed very happy with her Yee PC.

Having made PCs for high-profile streamers like Lily Pichu, Yee isn’t lying when he says he makes some deluxe computers. And, possibly out of a love for streamers, possibly out of appreciation for Yee’s approach — or possibly due to a blend of both — Chance seems interested.

The Grammy-nominated rapper simply responded with a succinct: “For sure!”

Now, their conversation moves to the DMs and fans wait to find out just what kind of custom PC might be enough to secure rights to play your favorite musician’s discography on stream.