TikToker jailed after impersonating US Federal Agent for fans

TikToker Reyel Simmons has been sentenced to six years in prison after impersonating the role of a US Federal Agent for followers on his TikTok account.

The internet can be a fantastical escape from the pressures of real life, but TikToker Reyel Simmons aka @meandmyself81 took his fantasy too far. Simmons, who had amassed nearly 100,000 likes on his profile, has been arrested but authorities in Minnesota after taking on the false persona of a US Federal Agent.

Now, the TikToker is facing a hefty prison sentence for his actions.

TikToker Reyel Simmons acquired weapons and more to impersonate US agent

Reyel Simmons had built up nearly 10,000 followers on his TikTok page, before facing incarceration. According to authorities in Minnesota, KSTP Eyewitness News reported that they said: “at no time has Simmons ever been employed by the United States Department of Homeland Security.”

“Simmons has never been a sworn law enforcement officer with any federal, state, or local agency” added the local authorities.

Court documents related to Simmon’s arrest revealed that the TikToker had carried a backpack with a fake Homeland Security logo, containing a handgun and fake identification.

Simmon’s confessed to local authorities that he also had access to silencers, body armor, and other weaponry. The discovery of Simmon’s impersonation was gathered from an anonymous tip after another TikTok user had stricken up a romantic relationship via personal messages.

After his arrest, a makeshift “safe room” was found within Simmon’s personal residence, which was only accessible through a hidden passage in his basement.

The TikToker has pleaded guilty to his charges and will face up to six years in prison.